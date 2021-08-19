Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

OSLO — Norway’s central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month as the economy shakes off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday, sticking to a schedule laid out earlier this year.

Norges Bank’s monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at a record low 0.0% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)