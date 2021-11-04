Norway Flags December Rate Hike With Recovery on Track

Article content By Ott Ummelas (Bloomberg) — Norway confirmed it’s on track to raise borrowing costs by year-end, saying the recovery in western Europe’s largest fossil-fuel exporter continues “broadly as expected.” Norges Bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.25% on Thursday, as expected, while reiterating that it will “most likely” raise next month, having already done so in September. That hike was the first since the pandemic by a country whose currency features among the world’s 10 most-traded. The central bank has also flagged at least three rate increases next year.

Article content “We’re convinced the December rate hike is a certainty — only an Armageddon can stop that from becoming reality,” Nordea analysts Dane Cekov and Kjetil Olsen said in a report to clients. “Furthermore, we still expect a higher rate path from Norges Bank at their December meeting vis-à-vis the one from September.” The richest Nordic economy on a per-capita basis has healed from the pandemic more quickly than most peers, as its $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund — the world’s biggest — helped fund stimulus measures. That’s allowed the central bank to avoid unconventional monetary policies such as negative interest rates or asset purchases, in contrast to the European Central Bank and the Riksbank next door in Sweden.