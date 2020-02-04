Northwestern in Qatar cancels the conversation of Mashrou & # 39; Leila after a violent reaction | News

Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q) He canceled an event with a high-profile Lebanese pop band after an online reaction triggered "security concerns," according to the university spokesman.

Mashrou & # 39; Leila, whose lead singer is openly gay, was scheduled to participate in a talk about "media revolutions in the Middle East,quot; on the Northwestern University campus in Doha on Tuesday.

But earlier this week, the university announced that it had "mutually,quot; agreed with band members to move the event to its Evanston campus in the US state of Illinois, the university's headquarters.

"The decision was taken as a precaution due to several factors, including security concerns for the band and our community," Jon Yates, director of media relations at the university, told Al Jazeera, without giving further details.

NU-Q issued a statement after the event moved to the US. UU.

Yates said that the university is "firmly committed to academic freedom in all facets of our company," and that the decision was made to ensure that the "ideas and art of the band could be heard."

A four-member indie pop band with a huge fan base, Mashrou & # 39; Leila often makes reference to religion and sexuality in her lyrics, which poses problems that few other high-profile artists in the Middle East They have explored.

Although they were not invited to act, the talk by Mashrou & # 39; Leila has been canceled by several other music festivals and concerts in the region due to its open nature on topics such as sectarianism, homophobia and gender equality.

Twitter users in Qatar created an Arab hashtag that demanded the cancellation of the event, and some accused the band and NU-Q of encouraging views contrary to Qatari and Islamic values.

"I hope that some state institutes will stop taking the pulse of Qatar Street and prove Qatar's society's commitment to their beliefs, norms and values," said one user. said on Twitter, using the Arabic hashtag that translates into: We reject the Mashrou & # 39; Leila conference.

Another user said he contacted the Qatar Foundation (QF), the umbrella organization to which NU-Q belongs, to Quick Your dismay

"If they (the university) cannot stop it, this will be considered a blatant challenge for the Qatari society from the university and a lack of respect for its principles and values ​​(of the community), and a lack of respect for the values ​​of the Qatar Foundation, "he said. "It will be necessary (to review these strategic partnerships) to respect this country, its values ​​and its traditions."

Some NU-Q students went to social networks to express their disappointment at the cancellation, saying that the decision amounted to self-censorship and undermined freedom of expression.