Northern Data to obtain 33K ASIC miners through Bitfield acquisition By Cointelegraph

Blockchain and high performance computing firm Northern Data has announced it will acquire miner Bitfield.

According to a Monday press release, all major shareholders signed a binding purchase agreement for the entire Bitfield enterprise to be sold at a value of roughly $460 million. Northern Data will acquire an equity interest of between 86% and 100% in Bitfield as per the agreement.