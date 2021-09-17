Home Business North Carolina court rejects Republican photo voter ID law as unconstitutional By...

North Carolina court rejects Republican photo voter ID law as unconstitutional By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
By Daniel Trotta

(Reuters) – A North Carolina court on Friday struck down a voter photo identification law passed by Republicans in 2018, finding it intentionally discriminated against Black voters who were likely to vote Democratic.

The ruling marks the second consecutive Republican-backed voting law from North Carolina to be overturned the courts, after a U.S. appeals court in 2016 found a previous law targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision.”

In Friday’s ruling, the 2-1 majority wrote that the 2018 law “was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters.”

