North Carolina court rejects Republican photo voter ID law as unconstitutional By Reuters





By Daniel Trotta

(Reuters) – A North Carolina court on Friday struck down a voter photo identification law passed by Republicans in 2018, finding it intentionally discriminated against Black voters who were likely to vote Democratic.

The ruling marks the second consecutive Republican-backed voting law from North Carolina to be overturned the courts, after a U.S. appeals court in 2016 found a previous law targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision.”

In Friday’s ruling, the 2-1 majority wrote that the 2018 law “was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters.”