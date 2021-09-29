North Carolina county zoning changes to affect Piedmont Lithium project

Article content A North Carolina county on Tuesday added several mining-related standards to its zoning regulations, taking steps that directly affect a proposed Piedmont Lithium Inc mine that could eventually supply the ultralight battery mineral to Tesla Inc. The Gaston County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved standards for lighting, noise-reduction, blasting and other mining-related activities. The new rules came after commissioners in August set a 60-day mining moratorium.

Article content “We believe the safety and environmental standards currently outlined in our proposed Carolina Lithium Project will meet or exceed the standards set in the newly passed regulations,” Piedmont Chief Executive Officer Keith Phillips, said in a statement. The county did not previously have mining regulations, a fact that concerned elected officials who feared Piedmont would be able to operate without any local oversight should it ultimately receive state regulatory approval. The project, which has divided the county of roughly 220,000, underscores the broader tension in the United States as resistance to living near a mine clashes with the potential of EVs to mitigate climate change. Despite spending years buying acreage, hiring investment bankers and inking a supply deal with Tesla, Piedmont did not approach local officials until July and did not apply for a state mining permit until last month.