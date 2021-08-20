North American stock markets up in late-morning trading, loonie down

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.48 points at 20,293.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 177.97 points at 35,072.09. The S&P 500 index was up 25.59 points at 4,431.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 130.12 points at 14,671.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.81 cents US compared with 78.17 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude oil contract was down 45 cents at US$63.05 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$3.91 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,784.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.12 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)