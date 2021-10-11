Norsk Hydro CEO says uneven competition on CO2 cost threatens green transition

Article content OSLO — The green transition is under threat unless governments can level the playing field between metal producers who are forced to pay offset costs for their emissions and those who are not, the CEO of aluminum maker Norsk Hydro said on Monday. “Some are subject to the world’s most ambitious climate policies, while others are not,” Chief Executive Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a keynote speech at the opening of LME Week in London, the metal industry’s yearly summit. “If some of the world’s greenest production has higher CO2 costs than many of those producing with a formidable CO2 footprint, that is not an efficient incentive structure to promote a speedy and successful green transition,” she added.

Article content Aasheim’s comments come weeks ahead of the United Nations’ COP26 summit in Glasgow in November, where countries will attempt to finish the technical rules to put the Paris Agreement into effect. The aluminum industry is one of the metals sector’s largest emitters of greenhouse gas, but companies have in recent years launched a raft of products with lower carbon dioxide emissions, largely by either using hydropower or recycled material. Production of the lightweight metal used in food packaging, cars and construction is heavily electricity-intense, and China, the world’s dominant producer, has a smelter sector still overwhelmingly dependent on coal. The European Commission in July put forward plans for an import tax on some carbon-intensive products, designed to protect European industries from competitors abroad who can produce at lower cost because they are not charged for their carbon output.