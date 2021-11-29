Normani Wears Only White Sheet In 2022 Pirelli Calendar Pic – Hollywood Life

Normani was one of many stars to show off sexy and creative poses in the new 2022 Pirelli calendar, which has an ‘On The Road’ theme.

Normani, 25, is looking gorgeous in a revealing new photo shoot! The singer posed while lying down in nothing but a white sheet in an eye-catching pic for the epic 2022 Pirelli calendar. She has her long locks down and spread out underneath her arms, which are placed up and above her head, in the feature, and is also rocking several necklaces and bracelets.

The theme of the just released calendar that Normani posed for is “On The Road” and all photos were taken last summer in three days at the Palace Theatre and Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, CA as well as the Scalinatella hotel in Capri, Italy. It also features other high-profile artists from different musical genres such as Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, Saweetie, St. Vincent, who appears on the cover, and Kali Uchis.

The incredible new product was unveiled by creator and singer Bryan Adams, who was trying to display memorable moments of musicians while they’re out on the road for their music. “It would be very, very hard to encapsulate everything that happens on the road in a couple of days. So what I tried to do was to represent some of the aspects of it… for example, musicians never really see the front of the building, they see the back of the building, we see the stage door, we see the backstage area, we see the basement of a building… you go from the stage door to the car door to the hotel door to the train door to the bus door, so it’s a bunch of doors, but it’s always about travelling…” he said about the calendar, according to ET Canada.

In addition to the calendar, Bryan also released the new song “On The Road,” which he admitted he wrote in one day. He also joked about not being able to tour and said there were some room service items he “didn’t miss.”

Before she wowed in Bryan’s calendar, Normani made a lasting impression at the Savage X Fenty fashion show in Sept. She performed in a tight green jumpsuit at the event and was surrounded by shirtless hunks as she rocked the night to “Wild Side.”