Normani Rocks Yellow Skirt & Leather Bustier In New Photos – Hollywood Life

Normani took Instagram by storm on Aug. 25, when she showed off her stunning figure in a revealing outfit.

Normani, 25, took to her Instagram to share a series of sexy photos on August 25. The songstress looked stunning and put her curves on full display in a fashion-forward ensemble complete with bright hues, leather, and cut-outs.

The former Fifth Harmony singer looked absolutely radiant in a barely-there mesh bright yellow, figure-hugging skirt and a leather bustier while posing on a sunny balcony. The skirt showcased her incredibly toned legs and slimming figure and the lace-up leather nude-tone bustier was the perfect match for the steamy look. Normani had a simple up-do and bronze-hue make-up to accentuate her dewy skin during the golden hour photo session. She completed the look with huge statement earrings, glittering rings, and strappy sandals. “thankful. been going through uncomfortable change but God remains faithful,” the “Motivation” singer captioned the pics.

Fans and celeb friends immediately sounded off in the comments in support of the steamy photos. “You are such a beautiful young lady,” Brandi commented alongside a fire emoji. Megan thee Stallion was blown away by the series of pics and commented, “Wow,” alongside three heart-eye emojis.

Undoubtedly the singer has been embracing her curves more and more as of late. As fans would know, she recently released a steamy collab with rapper Cardi B, 28 for their latest single, “Wild Side.” The duo stirred up quite an uproar with the sultry video, which was released on 7/15. Fans may have loved the single a little too much, and thought the singer should have opted for a solo.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer didn’t take too kindly to the responses and took to Twitter to share her thoughts for the haters. “Same people that says this sh*t is the same people that didn’t buy sh*t , don’t request on radio, not streaming not adding no value or numbers to the song but opinions on Twitter for a hit tweet cause hating but keeping up with cardi it’s what in,” Cardi first responded to a user that negatively wrote, on July 26. “idk why y’all didn’t release this song as your solo single. i get why she’s on it but shoulda been the remix in my humble opinion.”

Of course, Normani had to show her gratitude for the “WAP” singer and stated, “can’t imagine this record without you. THAT’S THE TWEET.” Normani later also wrote, “I don’t think you guys understand how harddddd this woman has gone for me. you have been a champion for me throughout this whole process even when I was freaking out the night before releasing. God don’t play when it comes to His. we good sis.”

While Cardi eventually deleted her initial tweets, Normani’s responses proved all is good between them and the talented musician is proud to have her be a part of such an awesome single. Further proof that Normani doesn’t have time for the haters or the negativity. She is there to support her camp with or without approval from her fans. She is simply thriving, and by the looks of it, glowing from the inside out.