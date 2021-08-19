Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Healthcare software maker Inovalon Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken private by a consortium including buyout groups Nordic Capital and Insight Partners in a deal valued at about $7.3 billion.

Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A or Class B common stock, representing a 10% premium to the stock’s last closing price.

The deal comes as European buyout group Nordic Capital is pushing ahead with increasing its investments in the U.S. healthcare sector.