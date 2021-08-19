Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Health-care software maker Inovalon

Holdings Inc said on Thursday it agreed to be bought by

a consortium including private equity investors Nordic Capital

and Insight Partners in a deal valued at about $7.3 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb

Chakrabarty)