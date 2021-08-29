Nora wreaks havoc on Mexican coast, weakens to tropical storm

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content PUERTO VALLARTA — Nora weakened to become a tropical storm on Sunday but left parts of the coast of west-central Mexico in disarray after torrential rains and heavy winds caused flooding, felled trees and damaged roads and power lines in several states. Nora was about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north-west of Mazatlan and moving north west at 13 miles per hour (20 km per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPEP4+shtml/291753.shtml. It was blowing at 70 mph (110 kph) with higher gusts.

Article content In the popular resort town on the Pacific Coast, Puerto Vallarta, a river burst, destroying a bridge, flooding roads and bringing a building to collapse, a Reuters witness said. Earlier, Nora was a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest rating on a five-step scale. A minor was still missing, local media reported. So far, Mexican authorities have not confirmed deaths or injuries. Elsewhere, local media showed pictures of flooding, damaged roads and felled trees across several states. Mexican state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) said on Sunday morning it had restored electricity for 78% of users in Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit that were affected by the hurricane. The Miami-based NHC expected Nora to continue moving north-northwest on Sunday in its latest advisory and then move slower northwest through Tuesday.