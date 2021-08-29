Nora, now tropical storm, kills boy in Mexican resort town

Article content PUERTO VALLARTA — Nora, which has now weakened to a tropical storm, killed one boy over the weekend after torrential rains and heavy winds caused a building the popular resort town Puerto Vallarta to partially collapse. Nora was about 105 miles (165 kilometers) north-west of Mazatlan on Sunday evening and moving north-north west at 12 miles per hour (19 km per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPEP4+shtml/292051.shtml. It was blowing at 60 mph (95 kph) with higher gusts.

Article content In Puerto Vallarta, a river burst, destroying a bridge, flooding roads and bringing a building to collapse, a Reuters witness said. Earlier, Nora was a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest rating on a five-step scale. The dead body of a minor was recovered from a partially collapsed hotel, Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear whether the second person that had also been missing, a woman, has been located. “This tragedy was caused by the partial collapse of a hotel in downtown Puerto Vallarta, due to the overflow of the Cuale River,” Alfaro wrote. “To his family, who came to our port from Spain 7 years ago, and to his loved ones, all our support and our deepest condolences. R.I.P.”