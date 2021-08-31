Non-Standard Finance promotes CFO Gillespie to group CEO

Article content

LONDON — British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance said on Tuesday its chief financial officer Jono Gillespie had been named chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Gillespie takes over from previous boss John Van Kuffeler who stepped down from his role on Tuesday.

A previous executive at Provident Financial, Gillespie has been deeply involved in discussions over a substantial equity increase that is expected to take place in the third quarter of the year.

The London-based doorstep lender said a process was underway to appoint a new chief financial officer. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia Editing by Mark Potter)