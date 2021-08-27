Nomura offers customers token subscription service for a luxury Italian restaurant By Cointelegraph

Home Business Nomura offers customers token subscription service for a luxury Italian restaurant By...

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Japan’s largest financial brokerage, Nomura Holdings (NYSE:) Inc., has launched a subscription service offering customers the opportunity to purchase and trade food dishes at a high-end Italian food delivery service.

The blockchain-based security tokens represent four luxury food parcels from Japanese chef Masayuki Okuda. Owner of two established restaurants in the capital, Tokyo, Okuda is known for his idiosyncratic cooking style, often presenting his clients with niche delicacies, including olive-fed beef and zusayama chicory.