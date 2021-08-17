Nolan Gould Pole Dancing – Watch The Modern Family Star – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Nolan Gould has some serious moves & the ‘Modern Family’ star proved it when he took a pole dancing class.

Is there anything Nolan Gould, 22, can’t do? The answer is no. The Modern Family actor showed off his impressive skills when he posted a video of him taking a pole dancing class while wearing a gray T-shirt and sweat shorts. In the video, Nolan dances around the pole before eventually squatting with his back against it and finally jumping on top of it where he spun down the pole with his legs crossed.

Nolan posted the video with the caption, “Tragic Mike. Might delete this immediately but had to share the results of my first pole dancing class. Always wanted to try it. Thanks @alyssadventures for an amazing class and my supportive friends for helping make it happen. I am uncoordinated and inflexible as hell. My body is basically made of Lego bricks.”

Tons of people rushed to his comment section where they gushed about his moves and his co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, hilariously commented, “Make good tips?” with a money stack emoji. Meanwhile, Jesse’s husband, Justin Mikita, wrote, “I’m so mad you didn’t invite me to do this with you.”

Other celebrities that rushed to his comments included Kevin McHale from Glee, who wrote, “This is goldddd,” with a bunch of heart emojis, while Disney Channel star, Karan Brar, commented, “F***ing brilliant.”