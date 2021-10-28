Nokia’s third quarter profit beats expectation By Reuters

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Telecom equipment maker Nokia (NYSE:) reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profits on Thursday as development investments, strategy updates and cost cuts continued to drive a turnaround in the business.

July-September comparable operating profit rose to 633 million euros from 486 million last year, beating the 488 million euro mean forecast of eleven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

