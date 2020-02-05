Noel Gallagher says he did not reject the $ 130 million offer for the Oasis Reunion Tour

%MINIFYHTML21ee24d68c0d7e36425533c85e315aa711% %MINIFYHTML21ee24d68c0d7e36425533c85e315aa712%

Responding to Liam Gallagher's accusation that he is a "greedy soul," the former lead guitarist of the rock band insists he was not aware of any offer to reform the group.

Up News Info –

Noel Gallagher has denied the claims of his separate brother that he rejected $ 130 million (£ 100 million) to reform Oasis.

Frontman Liam Gallagher The supposed "greedy soul" Noel had rejected a reunion tour earlier this week (begins February 3), but the Noel Gallagher's flying birds Star has assured fans that that is not true.

%MINIFYHTML21ee24d68c0d7e36425533c85e315aa713% %MINIFYHTML21ee24d68c0d7e36425533c85e315aa714%

"I am not aware of any offer from anyone for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock & # 39; n & # 39; Roll Oasis group," read a statement from Noel. "However, I am fully aware that someone has a single to promote, so maybe that's where the confusion lies."

%MINIFYHTML21ee24d68c0d7e36425533c85e315aa715% %MINIFYHTML21ee24d68c0d7e36425533c85e315aa716%

The Gallagher brothers have been fighting in the press and on social media since Noel left the band during a European tour in 2009, after a backstage fight at the Rock En Seine festival in France.