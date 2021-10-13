Nodle Fosters Private Messaging With a $1 Million Grant To Berty Foundation By CoinQuora

Nodle Fosters Private Messaging With a $1 Million Grant To Berty Foundation



Nodle gives $1 million in Nodle to Berty Foundation.

The grant is a nod in support of more secure and private messaging.

Berty Technologies targets a world where people can connect for free.

World largest decentralized wireless network — Nodle awards Berty Foundation $1 million in Nodle Cash. The San Francisco-based firm gives the non-profit organization the grant due to its plan to foster the growth of its messaging Bluetooth peer-to-peer facilities.

The French non-governmental and non-profit start-up firm, Berty Foundation, has been charged to advance and develop its platform with the fund. Since it prioritizes users’ privacy while chatting and sending messages across its network, the $1 million in Nodle will even aid to enhance it more.

Specifically, Berty provides its users a substitute to instant messaging platforms using the decentralized storage system. Thereby, offering the first privacy solution in the messaging world. Since its inception in 2018, Berty has delivered a privacy-by-default platform. In this sense, the platform ensures that messages are secured and private with the best encryption protocol available.

Nodle CEO and Co-Founder speaks regarding the grant,

We are thrilled to help and support the Berty Foundation to advance its privacy-first communication protocol. Privacy is at the heart of the Web 3.0 revolution and one of the core values of Nodle.

Clearly, Nodle chose Berty platform because of its stance on privacy and security. Plus, Berty’s work model aligns with theirs. For that reason, the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) network connecting millions of Internet of Things (IoT) will kick off the development of Berty’s privacy communication protocol. In the same vein, any existing BLE device or sensor can easily leverage the network.

Additionally, Nodle permits anyone with a smartphone to join the network and earn Nodle Cash crypto in its Nodle Cash app. Likewise, developers and publishers of mobile apps can as well monetize their apps. They can do so by installing the Nodle networking library.

Expressing their delight for the Nodle grant, Berty Foundation says,

Thanks to Nodle for their trust, this donation represents a real breakthrough for Berty. It will allow us to move forward more quickly on our new decentralized secure messaging protocol and the ability to communicate even without an Internet connection. More importantly, it will help secure the future of our organization.

More than that, Berty Technologies targets to achieve its plan of creating secure communication tools. Including, combating censorship to create an opportunity to connect free with people all over the world.

