Noble issues notice of force majeure to Shell on Gulf drilling contract

HOUSTON — Noble Corp on Thursday said it has issued a notice of force majeure to its client Royal Dutch Shell after a vessel performing drilling activities was hit by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico last weekend.

Noble said drilling equipment sank to the seabed. Several riser joints and the lower marine riser package separated from the rig during the storm, the company said in a statement.

Efforts were underway to recover the equipment, it said. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)