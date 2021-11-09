Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Marries Her Partner At U.K. Home – Hollywood Life

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai proudly shared social media images from her wedding day to Asser Malik. The nuptials took place on Nov. 9 at home in England.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married! The 24-year-old Pakistani activist said “I do” to partner Asser Malik on November 9 at their home in Birmingham, England. Malala shared images from the wedding day to Instagram, which can be seen HERE, alongside a sweet message about her special day. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Malala wore a traditional pink Nikah on her wedding day. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the photos, which featured the activist affectionately holding hands with her husband while standing in a field of trees and bushes outside. Asser, who is the general manger for the Pakistan Cricket Board, looked so handsome in a black suit and pink tie that matched his wife’s outfit. He too seemed so overjoyed to have married his partner.

The newlyweds received a flurry of congratulatory messages in the comments section of Malala’s post. “Congratulations on this wonderful moment!” said Reese Witherspoon. Teenage climate activist Greta Thurnberg shared her best wishes to the happy couple as well, as did the Nobel Prize’s official IG account.

Malala is an inspiration to many people around the world, particularly due to her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to prohibit girls from getting an education in Pakistan. When she was 15 years old, she was shot in the head by a Taliban member and had to receive medical treatment in England. Two years later, she became the youngest person to ever be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17. She received the honor alongside Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian social reformer and activist.

Malala’s wedding came as a surprise to many, given that she expressed doubts about marriage during an interview with British Vogue in June. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” Malala said, before revealing that her mother had a much different opinion on the topic of marriage. “My mum is like, ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.’ “