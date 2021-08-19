Noah Beck And Dixie D’Amelio Deny Fake Romance Rumors

If you’re on TikTok or associate with anyone who uses the app, then the D’Amelio name probably means something to you. Charli D’Amelio is one of the platform’s most popular influencers, and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, isn’t far behind. It’s possible that you’ve seen Noah Beck’s videos, too, or otherwise know him in relation to Dixie.



Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

