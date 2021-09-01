‘No Time To Die’ Trailer Introduces First Female 007 Lashana Lynch – Hollywood Life

Lashana Lynch will make her debut as the first female 007 agent in the latest ‘James Bond’ flick, which is going to hit theaters in October.

Her name’s Lynch, Lashana Lynch. The new trailer for the latest James Bond flick No Time To Die premiered on Wednesday September 1, and it showed the first glimpse into the 33-year-old actress’s debut as the first female 007 agent. The latest film in the nearly 60-year-old film franchise is historic not only to have the first Black woman take up the 007 mantle, but it will also be Daniel Craig’s final film in the spy franchise.

The new trailer was loaded with action-packed scenes of Daniel’s Bond beating up bad guys and doing death-defying stunts. Of course, there were plenty of other 007 trademarks, like the 52-year-old actor rocking a dapper tuxedo, and him seducing beautiful women, like Léa Seydoux’s Madeleinne Swann. Lashana’s character, Nomi, showed up briefly about halfway through the trailer, but she really shined by the end. She was first shown sitting shotgun in a car. At the end of the trailer, she hopped in and flew a jet with Bond in tow. Of course, the trailer ended with a classic shot (pun intended) of James Bond firing a pistol right at the camera.

Besides Lashana, Daniel, and Léa, the trailer also showed off Rami Malek’s new villain Lyutsifer Safin. Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Ana de Armas (Paloma) were also featured in the trailer, which also teased that it would be Daniel’s last time playing the iconic secret agent. The words: “Nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion” flashed across the screen, before the trailer ended. No Time To Die will hit theaters on October 8, after being delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Time To Die is historic for the James Bond franchise, not only because it will be Daniel’s last time in the role, but also being the first time a Black woman has taken on the role of 007. Unfortunately, some fans sent her abusive messages and comments, because they were angry that she was playing the role. “I am one Black woman — if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in a November 2020 interview, where she said that she’d deleted her social media due to the attacks.