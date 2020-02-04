No, the Academy not only spoiled the Oscars 2020

The 2020 Oscars are just around the corner. While fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes the trophy home, many are making some last-minute predictions, including The Academy.

On Monday, the official Twitter account of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science shared a photo of a card that said "My Oscar predictions." The image presented a series of categories, as well as selections for the winners. For example, Parasite It was listed under the category Best movie and 1917& # 39; s Sam Mendes It was under the category of Best Direction. Other predictions included Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor winner in a leading role for his performance in jester Y Renee Zellweger winner of the best actress in a leading role for her performance in Judy.

While the tweet was deleted, it was not long before the fans reappeared.

"A big thank you to the messy social media manager who published the & # 39; predictions & # 39; of the Academy Oscars." a social media user tweeted.

"omfg, did the academy just spoil the results?" wrote another. "lmaoooooooo amazing."