No one can fill those shoes – Kartik Aaryan in Akshay Kumar

From Love Aaj Kal to Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan currently stars in every big budget sequel to Bollywood. Today, in a sincere interview, the actor talked about filling Akshay Kumar's shoes as the peculiar ghostbuster in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor sincerely said: "It's a new movie for me. No one can fill those shoes. I hope to be at the height of expectations. "

Kartik Aaryan also revealed that despite the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, he continued auditioning for films without even knowing who the director is. It was only after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that he was considered a profitable star and the producers bet him.

Currently, Kartik is busy promoting Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali along with co-star Sara Ali Khan. We can't wait to see the magic that these two will create on the big screen this Valentine's Day.