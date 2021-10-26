No. 2 House Democrat says spending deal could come within hours By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Tuesday said Democrats are hopeful they can reach agreement on their domestic investment bill “in the next few hours” and move to vote on a separate bipartisan infrastructure legislation this week.
Democrats, however, have not yet come to a consensus on how to increase the nation’s borrowing authority past Dec. 3, the No. 2 House Democratic leader told reporters at a briefing, though he said they will “get it done one way or another.”
