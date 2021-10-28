Nivea maker Beiersdorf gets travel boost By Reuters

© Reuters.



BERLIN (Reuters) – Beiersdorf’s third-quarter sales rose an underlying 4.3%, helped by a rebound in travel that supported demand for the Nivea maker’s sun care products and luxury La Prairie brand.

The German company’s consumer business saw organic sales rise 4.1%, driven by a strong performance of its Eucerin and Aquaphor creams, as well as La Prairie, which was hit by the halt to global travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As people returned to beaches, the Nivea brand saw a strong recovery of sun creams as well as shower gels and deodorants. Beiersdorf said it planned to launch its Eucerin Sun line in the United States in the coming year.

Sales for the first nine months of the year were up 12% to 5.8 billion euros ($6.7 billion), translating into a third-quarter figure of 1.9 billion euros, in line with analysts’ average forecast.

The Tesa adhesives unit, which accounts for about a fifth of sales, reported third-quarter organic sales growth of 4.6%, helped in particular by growth in the electronics business in China as well as a recovery in the auto industry.

The Hamburg-based firm forecast organic sales growth for 2021 of 8-10% and an operating margin at the same level as the previous year due to rising material prices and increased investment, including in areas like recycled packaging.

($1 = 0.8620 euros)