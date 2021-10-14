Nippon Steel sues Toyota, Baoshan for patent infringement By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp on Thursday said it has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp and China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel).
Nippon Steel in a news release said it was seeking 20 billion yen ($176.26 million) in damages from each company regarding its patent related to non-oriented magnetic steel sheets used in electric vehicles.
Toyota said the suit was “very regrettable”, claiming that the company found no patent infringement issues before it signed a supply deal with the steelmaker, the carmaker said in a statement to Reuters.
A Baosteel spokesperson had no immediate comment.
($1 = 113.4700 yen)
