Nintendo says chip shortage hitting hardware development By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd (T:) said on Friday that a global chip shortage which forced the firm to scale back expectations for sales of its hit Switch (NYSE:) device is also hitting hardware development.
“The semiconductor situation is having some effect on hardware development,” Nintendo executive Ko Shiota, who heads the development team, told an analyst briefing.
“We are looking at substituting components and tweaking designs to try and reduce the impact,” he added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.