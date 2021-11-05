Nintendo says chip shortage hitting hardware development By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Nintendo logo is displayed at the Nintendo Tokyo store, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd (T:) said on Friday that a global chip shortage which forced the firm to scale back expectations for sales of its hit Switch (NYSE:) device is also hitting hardware development.

“The semiconductor situation is having some effect on hardware development,” Nintendo executive Ko Shiota, who heads the development team, told an analyst briefing.

“We are looking at substituting components and tweaking designs to try and reduce the impact,” he added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR