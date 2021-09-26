Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba as investor By Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Logistics provider Ninja Van added Alibaba (NYSE:) Group as a new investor as it raised $578 million in a late stage funding round, the Singapore-based firm said on Sunday.
Existing investors to participate in the round included Europe’s GeoPost/DPDgroup, B Capital Group and Monk’s Hill Ventures.
The funds will be allocated towards infrastructure and technology systems that “will support a sustainable long-term cost structure,” Ninja Van, launched in 2014, said in a statement.
