Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba as investor By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. A Ninja Van delivery van is pictured at their office in Singapore September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Logistics provider Ninja Van added Alibaba (NYSE:) Group as a new investor as it raised $578 million in a late stage funding round, the Singapore-based firm said on Sunday.

Existing investors to participate in the round included Europe’s GeoPost/DPDgroup, B Capital Group and Monk’s Hill Ventures.

The funds will be allocated towards infrastructure and technology systems that “will support a sustainable long-term cost structure,” Ninja Van, launched in 2014, said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR