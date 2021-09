Hulu’s latest addicting original series, Nine Perfect Strangers, is based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name. Yes, the same Liane Moriarty who wrote the bestselling novel Big Little Lies, which later became an HBO hit series.

To celebrate the show’s success, I sat down with Nine Perfect Strangers director Jonathan Levine to learn about how the show came together, exploring triggering topics, and all the fun that went on behind the scenes.