Nilsa’s Baby Shower Is Almost Ruined – Hollywood Life

It’s time for Nilsa Prowant’s baby shower on the Dec. 2 episode of ‘Floribama Shore,’ but a bad case of hangovers for the rest of the roommates may ruin the big day!

Nilsa Prowant is several months pregnant on this season of Floribama Shore, so her roommates took it upon themselves to throw her a baby shower while filming. The shower was planned for a weekend when some of the group’s family members were in town visiting, which also meant that a whole lot of partying was going on. In this EXCLUSIVE look at the show’s Dec. 2 episode, the partying takes its toll, as most of the roommates are passed out in bed on the morning of the big baby shower.

Luckily, Codi Butts is able to get himself out of bed to take charge with two hours to spare. “If we said, ‘I’m too hungover to do this baby shower, I’m sorry, we’re not going to do it,’ Nilsa would be livid,” Codi explains. “She would blow a gasket.” With some help from his mom, Codi cleans the house and begins preparing food for the tea party.

Soon enough, Jeremiah Buoni pops in to help, along with Candace Rice’s parents. “The Rices show up and they’ve got flowers,” Codi says. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, thank you for showing up when you did because my roommates are lazy as f*** and they’re not helping me at all.’” Meanwhile, Aimee Hall is still fast asleep in bed, while Candace is slowly getting ready upstairs.

“Everyone keeps coming and checking on me and I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m trying to look good for Nilsa’s baby shower! I’m trying to make sure I look presentable!’” Candace explains. Back downstairs, Codi is taking his preparations very seriously, as he directs everyone with what tasks they should be handling. “Don’t f*** this up because my name’s on the line!” he says.

At the end of the clip, Candace’s dad begins to get fed up, and begins banging on pots and pans to wake the rest of the house up. We’ll have to wait and see how it turns out when the full episode airs, though! Floribama Shore is on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.