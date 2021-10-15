Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to murder in Parkland, Florida school shooting By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Accused Parkland High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits in the courtroom during a status hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., February 21, 2019. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool via REUT



(Reuters) – Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to murder in the 2018 gun massacre that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, his lawyer told a judge on Friday.

Cruz’s attorney told a judge his client will plead guilty next week to all charges in charged in what was the deadliest U.S. high school shooting. He faced 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer noted Cruz, now 23, could change his mind before his plea hearing, which she agreed to set for Wednesday.

Prosecutors at the Broward State’s Attorney Office have said they will seek the death penalty for Cruz, noting in court documents that the shooting involving an AR-15 rifle was “cold, calculated and premeditated.”