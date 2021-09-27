Nikola strikes second deal with Tumim Stone Capital to sell $300 million stock By Reuters

(Reuters) – Electric truck maker Nikola Corp said on Monday it had entered into another deal with Tumim Stone Capital to sell $300 million of its stock, taking the total to up to $600 million.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Nikola entered into a share deal with Tumim, according to a filing earlier in June. Under the agreement, Tumim had committed to purchase up to $300 million of Nikola’s common stock.

Since entering into the first agreement, Nikola has issued nearly $47 million of common stock to Tumim.

New York-based investor 3i (LON:) is the manager and general partner of Tumim Stone Capital.

“The equity lines with Tumim, together with estimated cash and cash equivalents, will provide Nikola with access to approximately $800 million of liquidity at the end of 2021,” Nikola Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said in a statement.

Shares of Nikola were down nearly 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday.

