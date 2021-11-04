Nikola reserves $125 million to fund potential settlement with SEC By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Nikola’s logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH’s new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin, Italy, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca



(Reuters) – Nikola Corp said on Thursday the electric truck maker had reserved $125 million to fund a potential settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC said in July it had charged the company’s founder Trevor Milton for “repeatedly disseminating false and misleading information.”

The commission alleged Milton used his social media platform to repeatedly mislead investors about the electric vehicle maker’s technology and capabilities, reaping “tens of millions of dollars” as a result of his misconduct.

“With prospects of an SEC settlement, we’re looking forward to resolving the outstanding issues relating to our founder and bringing that chapter to a close,” Nikola Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said in a statement on Thursday.