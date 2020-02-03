Nikola Kovac: Teams should fear us after the BLAST Premier victory | ESports News





FaZe game leader NiKo is confident after beating Team Liquid twice in BLAST Premier (Credit: BLAST)

Nikola & # 39; NiKo & # 39; Kovac says that other CSGO teams should fear the FaZe Clan after their victory over Team Liquid to lead Group A in the BLAST Premier Spring Series.

%MINIFYHTML8c6f179683dc57f67b429fd2e71f4be811% %MINIFYHTML8c6f179683dc57f67b429fd2e71f4be812%

FaZe became the first team to secure a place in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals and they did so by being undefeated in the first weekend.

They shot Team Liquid down twice, a team they hadn't defeated since April 2019 and NiKo believes that other teams should be more afraid to face them after the show they offered in London.

He said: "It's just an event, but it's still nice to feel that we are back at the top and playing at the level that other main teams are playing, so I'm very happy that we managed to do it."

"This means a lot to us because we will be fit by going to Katowice. It is one of the biggest events of the year and I have been in two finals there and I have never won. I really want to achieve that."

"This means a lot to us because people are going to be afraid of us. If the teams watched how we played here, they will probably fear us, so we will just go back home, prepare well for Katowice and do our best."

FaZe was by far the most consistent team on BLAST's first weekend (Credit: BLAST)

FaZe knocked down both Team Liquid and Ninjas in pajamas to reach the spring finals, but have not yet faced any other top-level teams this year. And when asked if FaZe has what it takes to beat Astralis, NiKo had less confidence.

He said: "Astralis is different, they probably won't be afraid of us because they are the best team in the world. If they play their best CS and we play with ours, I still don't know if we can beat them because it is extremely difficult, they are so good!"