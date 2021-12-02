NikkieTutorials Video – Hollywood Life

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!

Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.

It turns out Adele was already watching The Rock during his WWE days — far before he transitioned into doing major movies. “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger…he sent me flowers the other day because he and his wife couldn’t make my show,” she added, seemingly referencing the taping of her CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

The epic concert taped at the Griffith Observatory last month, and aired alongside her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Nov. 14. Plenty of stars were in the audience, including Lizzo, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, and many more.

“Literally, I nearly fell off my chair,” she added of Dwayne’s sweet gesture. “I laugh because I call him The Rock — but he could be President Rock soon, he needs to be running for the presidency!” she then joked.

Adele also shared what it was like meeting Oprah, revealing her boyfriend Rich Paul was along for the ride. “She’s so normal. It’s wild. It was absolutely wild. My boyfriend came up with me to the compound, we had lunch her and stuff like that — it was so normal,” she said of the experience, which was at the former talkshow host’s Montecito, California estate.

Even Rich, who manages A-List athletes like LeBron James and Tristan Thompson, had to pinch himself. “Every now and then we’d catch ourselves being like, ‘it’s f—ing Oprah!’…I don’t remember not knowing of Oprah,” the Grammy winner went on. “I’m not saying she’s not a big deal in England but there’s not many TV presenters or TV personalities that are American that make it big there. It was phenomenal. She’s the nicest woman.”