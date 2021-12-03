NikkieTutorials Video – Hollywood Life

Adele admitted that she thinks it would be tough to ‘start from the beginning’ when the shows have been on for ‘so long’ during her NikkieTutorials appearance!

Adele isn’t a fan of The Real Housewives. The 33-year-old confessed that she doesn’t watch any of the popular Bravo franchises to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager, hilariously saying she thinks her “brain will die” if she tunes in.

“I don’t [watch]. I know a lot of people love it, but I can’t. My brain will die, I can’t,” she explained while Nikkie did her makeup (on just one half of her face, to show “the power” of cosmetics). “I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long,” she went on. The topic came up after Nikkie, who is based in

The Netherlands, asked if Adele had moved to the United States.

While Nikkie tried to convince her that the drama and OMG moments are absolutely worth the investment, Adele wasn’t about to change her mind. “I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t work for me,” the GRAMMY winner added, confessing that she once did watch The Real Housewives Of New Jersey.

“One time I did watch one episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when they were all like literally killing each other, but it was too much, I was like I can’t, I can’t watch,” she said of the OG show, which stars Teresa Giudice, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, just to name a few. “I don’t know…I would rather watch a wildlife program,” she said, ending the conversation.

On the topic of reality TV, Adele also touched on popular British dating series Love Island where there’s plenty of relationship drama. It turns out her ex-husband Simon Konecki is a fan, but she couldn’t get into that one either. “I can’t bear that show,” Adele said, admitting she “couldn’t believe” the series after trying to tune in one summer.