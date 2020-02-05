Nikkie Tutorials now knows who tried to blackmail her

Nikkie Tutorials has taken a situation that ends his career and has turned it into an inspiring story. The Youtuber recently tracked his viral history and revealed important information.

If you're not aware, this story began when the Youtuber received an anonymous threat from someone who told him that if they didn't pay him money, they would reveal that she is transgender.

Instead of succumbing to the blackmailer, Nikkie decided to make a video and share his story.

Although it was scary for the beauty guru, he received overwhelmingly positive responses and support from fans and his companions in the beauty community.

His story was so beautiful that he even received an invitation to the Ellen Show where he told his version of the events and could even talk about how his childhood was.

In a follow-up video, Nikkie told viewers that the police discovered who the blackmailer was.

‘Let's talk about blackmail. First of all, I think we should stop the witch hunt I've been watching. I've been watching a lot of real videos saying: Dios My God! This is the blackmailer of Nikkie. We've found the guy … "and, to be honest, I don't think that's his story to tell. If anyone has the right to tell more about these blackmailers, it will be me. No other person or media should talk about my blackmailer. when they only know half of the truth, you are destroying the lives of people who are not even involved in this and I ask you to stop this. With the help of the police, we have discovered who exactly was blackmailing me. I have their names, their numbers on the phone, their email addresses, I even know where they live. Let me tell you, when I discovered exactly who was behind all this, I was surprised because this is not a person that none of you know. It's someone I don't even know. "

She continued by saying that she decided not to say who is to blame in an effort not to lower her level.



