Nikki Bella Wants A Second Baby With Husband Artem Chigvintsev – Hollywood Life

It’s only a matter of time before Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev add to their happy family, but the ‘Total Bella’s star said it might be a while before she gives her son, Matteo, a baby sister or brother.

It’s been just over a year since Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev became the proud parents of a bouncing baby boy. While Nikki, 37, isn’t shutting the door on having another kid, she’s not rushing to get pregnant again. “I told Artem …. ‘When I’m 39, if we feel so great in life and comfortable, and you really want to try and have a little girl or just another one, and I feel that it’s right as well, we can do that,’” she told Us Weekly on Monday (Oct. 11) while promoting The Bellas Podcast relaunch. “I would like, if we did have a second, [to have it] right at 40 or right before 40.”

Nikki said she’s currently “enjoying [her] time” with 14-month old Matteo, which has influenced her decision to wait. “He’s, like, my best buddy,” the WWE Hall of Famer told Us. “I want this time with just my son. … I just don’t want to have another baby interfere with that right now because I go over to [my sister Brie Bella’s] household, and I’m like, ‘This is a lot. Boy, does two change it.’” Brie – who welcomed Buddy, her second child with husband Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), around the same time Brie gave birth to Matteo – chimed in. “It’s the two different bedtime routines,” said Brie, 37. “You just feel like you’re doing routines all day long.”

Brie also shared that Matteo and Buddy are “growing so fat, but they’re going exactly the same.” The boys were born less than 24 hours apart, and the two have bonded over that. “We’re always like, ‘They’re twins!’ Both of them are walking. Both of them love to pick up stuff and throw [it]. They both climb the couch the same … and jump. They’re wild and fearless.”

The relaunch of The Bellas Podcast comes after Nikki shared a startling revelation on the Sippin The Tea TV Show: her wrestling days are over. Though Nikki said she would have loved to have Matteo be ringside while “his mom kicks ass” in a WWE match, that isn’t going to happen. “Because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors, and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life,” she said, adding that it would take a lot for the doctors to medically clear her for an in-ring return. Despite this, Nikki says she’s in a “happy place” in her life and is looking forward to the next chapter in her career.