Nikki Bella agrees and becomes pregnant in Total Bellas First Look

A romantic proposal, twin pregnancies and much more!

Like E! readers surely know that a lot has happened to Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella since season 4 of his documentary series ended, Total fine. Fortunately, this exciting and transformative moment for the Bella Twins has been documented by cameras and will be at the forefront of Total fine Season 5 (returns Thursday, April 9 at 10 p.m.).

Fans will not only witness Nikki's Parisian commitment to love Artem ChigventsevThey will also see the retired fighter know that she is pregnant. "Never in my life did I have such a passionate connection with someone," says Nikki at the beginning of the teaser that has just been published.

Of course, Nikki is not the only pregnant woman. Total fine star like season 5 will cover Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (who was born Bryan Danielson) baby no. 2 pregnancy

"Pregnant twins at the same time? I'm in a state of shock," Brie is heard saying in the new first look.