Nikkei tracks Wall Street rally, but markets cautious on COVID woes

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium allayed market fears of a fast withdrawal of the U.S. stimulus. While Powell’s remarks provided a minor lift to Japanese stocks, the country still struggles to contain a fifth wave of coronavirus infections, with investors also maintaining a cautious stance ahead of a ruling party leadership election on Sept. 29.

Article content The Nikkei was up 0.28% at 27,718.86 by the midday break, after the benchmark climbed as high as 27,921.55 earlier in the session. The broader Topix advanced 0.68% to 1,941.86, but down from a more than two-week high of 1,949.02 scaled earlier in the day. “As Nikkei approached 28,000, sellers came out to take profits,” Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management said. With the pandemic and politics both clouding the outlook, “investors seem to adopt a wait-and-see stance” before pushing stocks much higher, he said. Chair Powell appeared on Friday to strike a more dovish tone than many other officials, refraining from providing a clearer picture regarding the timing of tapering or interest rate hikes.