Nikkei to recover to near 30-year high on corporate outlook, vaccines

Article content TOKYO, Aug 25 – Japanese shares are expected to recover from an eight-month low marked on Friday to near a 30-year high by the end of this year, supported by a robust corporate outlook and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, a Reuters Poll showed. The median estimate in the Aug. 11-24 poll of 22 analysts and fund managers forecast the benchmark Nikkei index would gain 6.2% from Tuesday’s close of 27,732.1 to reach 29,450 by the end of December. This is lower than a forecast of 31,000 in the previous poll in May.

Article content The Nikkei has been hovering below 28,000 over the past month, as the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus spurred concerns of an economic slowdown even as Japanese companies reported positive outlooks. But most market participants expected a recovery in the Nikkei as they see its valuations as cheap. “Overall companies gave positive outlooks when they announced their earnings for the April-June period and a notable number of companies raised their forecast,” said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist, Monex Securities, who forecast the Nikkei to climb to 31,000 in December. “That has made Japanese shares cheap. Investors will renew their confidence when companies announce their outlook after the July-September quarter,” Hiroki said.