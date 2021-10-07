Nikkei snaps 8-day losing streak, growth and cyclical shares rebound

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares jumped on Thursday after eight straight sessions of falls, as signs of progress in U.S. political negotiations over debt ceiling provided market participants a catalyst for bargain-hunting.

Investors snatched up growth and cyclical shares that had been beaten down recently on worries central banks might pare stimulus faster than expected due to rising concerns about higher inflation worldwide.

The Nikkei average rose 1.55% to 27,956 while the broader Topix gained 0.7% to 1,955.50.