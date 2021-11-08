Nikkei slips ahead of earnings as investors see resistance at 30,000

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares dipped on Monday as investors looked to the peak of quarterly earnings results this week, with many of them ready to take profit near the Nikkei’s psychological resistance at the big number of 30,000.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.22% to 29,547.39, unable to maintain an early lead from record highs on Wall Street last week after a strong jobs data, and slipping further from a one-month high of 29,880.81 touched on Thursday.

The broader Topix ticked down 0.09% to 2,039.59, with decliners outnumbering advancers roughly by a ratio of 5 to 4.