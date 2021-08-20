Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei stock average extended its decline to a seven-month low on Friday, led by a slump in shares with strong link to the global economy, while Toyota Motor dragged its peers and affiliates lower. The Nikkei share average fell 0.68% to 27,096.65 in the morning session, hovering just above the year-to-date low of 27,002 on January 6. The broader Topix dropped 0.4% to 1,889.61. For the week, Nikkei is set to lose after two straight weeks of gains. “The Dow fell for a third straight sessions and that has prompted sell-offs in shares linked to the global economy,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.