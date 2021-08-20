Nikkei slides to 7-month low as Toyota drags peers, other cyclicals

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei stock average extended its decline to a seven-month low on Friday, led by a slump in shares with strong link to the global economy, while Toyota Motor dragged its peers and affiliates lower.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.68% to 27,096.65 in the morning session, hovering just above the year-to-date low of 27,002 on January 6.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4% to 1,889.61.
For the week, Nikkei is set to lose after two straight weeks of gains.
“The Dow fell for a third straight sessions and that has prompted sell-offs in shares linked to the global economy,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.
“Japan is in a critical situation due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 infections but so far it has managed to avoid a plunge in the stock markets only because there was a support from the robust U.S. markets.”
Shippers fell the most among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry subindexes, with a drop of 6.15%.
Auto and parts makers extended losses after Toyota Motor said it would cut its global production by 40% next month.
Toyota fell 2.04%, while Honda Motor lost 3.43% and Nissan Motor dropped 5.07%.
Toyota’s affiliates Denso tumbled 7.09% while Aisin lost 5.28%.
Chip-related shares were also weak despite gains in their U.S. peers after chip maker Nvidia Corp’s forecast of third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street’s expectations.
Advantest snapped earlier gains to fall 0.45%, while Tokyo Electron just edged up 0.02%.
Daiichi Sankyo gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, with a gain of 3.52 %, followed by Nintendo , which rose 1.49%.
Honda Motor was the worst performer among the top 30 core Topix names, Mitsui & Co, losing 3.33%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)