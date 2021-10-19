Nikkei rises on tech boost amid earnings caution

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight technology stocks on the back of Nasdaq’s overnight gains even as concerns prevailed ahead of the domestic earnings season starting next week.

The Nikkei share average advanced 0.62% to 29,206.19 by 0205 GMT, while the broader Topix edged up 0.24% to 2,024.02 after briefly turning negative.

“Investors are awaiting corporate results and outlook. There are some factors that could affect the outlook, such as the weakened yen and rising oil prices,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.