Nikkei pares gains as Delta worries overshadow earnings cheer

TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei index pared early gains on Tuesday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus detracted optimism from upbeat earnings.

The Nikkei share average rose as much as 0.52% — lifted by strong results from the likes of Tokyo Electron — before ending the morning session 0.17% higher at 27,569.84.

The broader Topix slipped 0.02% to 1,924.59 after rising as much as 0.56%.

Japan is struggling to suppress its fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, as they spread from the epicenter of Tokyo.