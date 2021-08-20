Nikkei falls to 8-month low as Toyota drags peers, materials makers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei stock average closed at a near eight-month low on Friday, dragged down by automakers and their related sectors on growing concerns about a recovery after Toyota cut its global production. The Nikkei share average fell 0.98% to close at 27,013.25, its lowest since December 28. The broader Topix dropped 0.87% to 1,880.68. For the week, Nikkei shed 3.4%, the biggest weekly loss since mid-May. “Toyota triggered declines in the Nikkei. Today many other shares surrounding Toyota were affected,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.